Police Report:

Approximately 6:20 a.m. today (08.07.2015), the body of an unidentified male was discovered floating in the waters near the Chateaubelair beach.

The deceased was clad in a plain green t-shirt and a red and black short pants.

Anyone who has not seen a relative or friend for the past twenty four (24) hours, should contact the Police at these numbers:- 458-2229, 456-1810, 457-1211 exts . 224/225.