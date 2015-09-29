PM Gonsalves Says the Opposition NDP is to Blame for Election Date Mystery

Chiding the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) for rejecting a change to the country’s constitution which his Unity Labour Party lobbied for in 2009, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in his address to Vincentians at a town hall meeting in New York, says that the election date would not have been a mystery had the opposition NDP not rejected it.

Dr. Gonsalves says the reformed constitution actually stipulated a fixed date for elections but the NDP lead a “no vote” campaign against it.

As to when there he foresees the dissolution of parliament in preparation for general elections, Dr. Gonsalves told the gathering he is getting his direction from the Lord and it is based on Paul’s letter in Philippians Chapter 4 Verses 6-7. He also revealed that the actual election date will be based on Proverbs Chapter 4 Verse 9.