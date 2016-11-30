30th November, 2016: News Release For Immediate Release

A FLOOD-WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES UNTIL 6:00 P.M. TODAY WEDNESDAY NOVEMBER, 2016

The Barbados Meteorological Services, through the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services has extended the flood warning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines until 6:00 p.m. today, Wednesday 30th, November, 2016.

A Flood -Warning means that flooding is imminent or is already occurring.

Satellite and Radar imagery is showing an area of cloudiness and showers that will persist over the area and this is expected to continue during the day.

As a consequence, some pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain and the occasional reduction in visibility can still be expected.

Thus, the Flood-Warning will remain in effect until 6:00 p.m. today. Wednesday, 30th November.

Due to the already saturated nature of the soils, residents living in landslide prone areas and in areas along the riverbanks such as Buccament Bay, Rose Place, South Rivers, Spring Village, Vermont, Roucher Bay, Mesopotamia, Sandy Bay, Georgetown, Mt. Young, Byera, Gorse, Chateaubelair, Buddy Gutter, Calliaqua, Barrouallie, Layou and Fitz- Hughes are advised to exercise extreme caution and remain on the alert.

This Warning will be updated as necessary.

The National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) has been partially activated and the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), through the Barbados Meteorological Services and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Office will continue to monitor the situation.