The St. Vincent Girls’ High School has for the 13th consecutive year topped the CXC/ CSEC examinations for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, with a 95.97% pass rate.

This year, 2674 candidates were registered to set the exams, 1093 of whom were private candidates with the other 1581 being school candidates.

The school candidates from 26 secondary schools across svg wrote 33 subject areas.