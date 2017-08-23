Supplies Donated to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital

A quantity of supplies including pampers and walkers were handed over to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital

The donation was made by Vincy Liberators SVG. In presenting the items president Artis Davis said the organisation was pleased to be of assistance to the hospital in this manner and promised further assistance in the future.

Karen Johnson who represented the hospital administrator thanked the members of Vincy Liberators for their donation and wished that the collaboration between the organisation and the MCMH will continue to grow.

Johnson further stated that the supplies would be a great benefit to the patients using the facility.