Utilising Advanced Data Collection Technology

Technology continues to evolve and bring with it many innovations and the ministry is seeking to utilize advanced data collection technologies to aid in boosting production and productivity in the sector.

This as officers within the Ministry of Agriculture received training from taiwanese experts in the use of drone technology in collecting vital data

Speaking from the field was agriculture officer within the communication unit Winston George who stated that the ministry’s capacity in many ways will be boosted and highlighted the use of the technology.

Also highlighting the uses of the technology was facilitator and project manager at the Geographic Systems Lab a the Central University in Taiwan who stated that drone use can be a cost effective solution in gathering information and heightened the features of two type drones which were demonstrated.

Also giving remarks was Debson Cruickshank a statistician within the ministry of agriculture who expressed hope that the technology will be fully utilized by the ministry in the very near future.