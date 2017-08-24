AB de Villiers Steps Down as South Africa’s ODI Skipper

AB de Villiers has relinquished his position as South Africa’s one day captain but has stated that he is available for international selection in all three formats.

The 33-year-old, who was captain for six years, says it is “time for someone else to take the ODI side forward”.

He did not feature in his side’s test series defeat in England after he announced that he needed a bit of time away from the game.

de Villiers, who has more than 8,000 test runs at an average of 50.46, has not played a test since January 2016.

He played for the Proteas in the T20 series against England last month and captained the ODI side in the Champions Trophy, where they failed to reach the semi-finals.

South Africa host Bangladesh in two tests, starting on 28 September, while India and Australia will tour in early 2018.