Creating healthy communities while improving the quality of life for vincentians continue to be a priority for the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

The ministry in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO) has set about to implement a healthy village project.

Speaking at a community meeting earlier this week in Georgetown, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment Cuthbert Knights outlined the importance of having healthy communities throughout svg.

He however noted that the venture would not be successful if community members are not directly involved in the process.

Knights added that for the healthy village project to work they will be relying heavily on the knowledge of residents in the various communities.

PAHO representative Dr. Tomo Kanda stressed on the importance of healthy lifestyle amongst the youths of SVG.