National Council of Women Condemn Acts of Domestic Violence

The National Council of Women continues to condemn acts of domestic violence committed in this country.

In a statement issued today entitled, “speak up, support and seek help” — President of the National Council of Women Beverley Richards, expressed condolences to the family and friends of the recent victims here and called for greater support in stamping out the scourge of domestic violence.

Richards also called on perpetrators to refrain from acts of violence and to walk away and seek help if their tempers escalate.

She also reminded perpetrators that there are consequences and penalties for their actions.