Zonal U15: South Windward/St George Defeat Kingstown by 7 Wickets

Keadon Hackshaw displayed his all round ability in the Zonal U15 competition for South Windward/St George on Monday as they eased past Kingstown by seven wickets at Sion Hill.

Kingstown batted first and made a modest 82 in 27.1 overs, Hackshaw bagged 5 wickets for 4 runs alongside devon fisher who had 2 for 22.

South Windward/St George chased easily and were 58 for 3 within 10 overs and then reached their victory target in 12.4 overs as they compiled 88 for 3.

Hackshaw and Marques Thomas had an unbroken fourth wicket partnership of 71 with Hackshaw hitting 31 not out and thomas 29 not out.

Trevian Mathews took 2 for 18 bowling for Kingstown.