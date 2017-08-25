133 Youngsters Successfully Complete this year’s Police Band Summer Program
Since its inception in 2008, the Police Band summer program has been molding the minds of young individuals through the use of musical instruments.
On Wednesday August 23rd at the program’s 9th graduation ceremony, some 133 participants were awarded certificates of participation for mastering various musical instruments.
They were also reassured by the facilitators that the program will continue to provide an avenue for expression and development.