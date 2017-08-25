Ministry of Agriculture Seeking to Utilize Drone Technology in Farming

The Ministry of Agriculture is seeking to utilize new technology to collect the necessary data to better market local agricultural produce.

Officers in the Ministry of Agriculture have been receiving training in the use of drone technology which will boost their capacity in the area of data collection.

Speaking in the field earlier this week agriculture officer Winston George who is attached to the communications unit says the data captured by the drone can be used by marketers to accurately pinpoint the sector’s capacity in providing a particular good

Law compliance and enforcement officer at the forestry department Bradford Latham said the drone technology would be useful to his department in its efforts in ensuring the safety of farmers and their produce.