Senator Carlos James to Present Motion on Transportation of School Children in Parliament

A private motion on transportation of school children is expected to be presented in parliament on Tuesday August 29th, by government senator Carlos James,

The motion will highlight proposals by the government to provide improved transportation service for school children across the nation.

These include the purchasing of ten 25 seater buses which will be on lease to vincentian entrepreneurs for operation of school buses.

On the order paper also are 22 questions for oral answers. There will also be reports from select committees on nine bills.

Tuesday’s session of parliament will commence at 10am.