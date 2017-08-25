Vincy Delegation Making Impact at Carifesta 2017

The delegation representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the 2017 Carifesta (Caribbean Festival of Arts) is said to be making quite an impact at the regional arts festival.

Marlon Joseph hospitality officer at St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority and a member of the local delegation says his organisation took the opportunity to make a presence at Carifesta as the event attracts many from the region, which is one of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ largest tourism market.

He says the primary goal of the tourism authority is to promote SVG as a tourism destination. So far, according to Joseph, the response to the SVG booth has been fabulous.

The private sector is also represented by 12 members of the small business operators. Their participation was coordinated by the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED).

The local delegation reportedly gave a stunning performance at country night held on the grounds of the Lesc. The show featured cultural dance performance as well as soca artists and cultural ambassadors Rondy “Luta” Mcintosh, Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle, Hance John, Lornette “Fya Empress” Nedd reigning Calypso Monarch, Jamarie “L Pank” Stapleton and Zamfir “Man Zangie” Adams.