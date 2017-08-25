West St. George Summer Programme Closing

The creative abilities of the participants of the West St. George summer programme was on display yesterday, at the closing ceremony.

This was the 14th year the summer programme is being hosted where youngster are given the opportunity to learn craft and engaged in sport and the arts.

Coordinator Samuel Holder, said that this year, they made a conscious effort to incorporate the academic aspects for students to ensure that they were given a bit of a refresher before returning to school.

Giving an overall assessment of the programme which was held under the theme, “Camp with a Difference” — Samuel said things went “fairly satisfactory” and that Miss SVG 2017 took time from her schedule to teach the youngsters Language Arts.

Member of parliament for West St. George, Cecil “Ces” McKie, commended the youngsters for their participation and said the programme is in an effort to make youngster more entrepreneurial in the creative field.

Some of the young participants expressed their jubilation in being a part of the summer program and shared what they have learnt.