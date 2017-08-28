Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves Emphasizes Need to Give Financial Assistance to Priority Areas of Study

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is emphasizing the need to give financial assistance to priority areas of study which can help address some ofthe issues in the country.

Dr. Gonsalves who is also Minister of Finance , said on WE FM on Thursday that government has systematically concentrated on helping students, — particularly with the economically disadvantaged programme, which can go to a maximum of $150-thousand for law and medical students — and $120-thousand dollars for others.

The Prime Minister however advocated the need for persons seeking higher learning, to pursue studies at the University of the West Indies where the economic cost would be paid. He also advised students to do their first year if it is possible, at the local community college or UWI Open Campus.

The Prime minister also advises persons who are looking to pursue studies abroad to seek the necessary guidance before selecting their area of study, to avert financial pitfalls.