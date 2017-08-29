Persons Urged to Speak Up Against Child Abuse

Police are currently investigating the death of a toddler in the South Rivers area, who is believed to have died on Thursday 24th August as a result of a neck injury.

Volunteer Director of Marion House, Jeanie Ollivierre who is also a social worker and activist believes that much of the abuse that is perpetrated on children, is caused by frustration due to unemployment.

She says that while there is no excuse for abusing children, many parents and caregivers in this country maybe depressed because they are unable to meet their basic needs.

Ollivierre says there is a need to speak up against child abuse, and that the matter should be reported to the police immediately.