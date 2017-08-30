West Indies Captain Jason Holder Reprimanded for offensive language

West Indies Captain Jason Holder has followed the same path as England’s Vice Captain Ben Stokes as he was reprimanded for offensive language during the second test at Headingley.

Holder had admitted to the charge of using “obscene, offensive or insulting” language during day four of the second test with England at Headingley.

He was sanctioned by the icc for twice making “inappropriate comments in frustration which were audible enough to be heard by both on-field umpires”.

The seamer accepted his punishment at the end of play on Monday meaning his disciplinary record will have its first demerit point added to it.

Any player who reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period will incur a ban.

Holder is the second player to fall foul of article 2.1.4 of the ICC code of conduct during the second match of the series with England’s all rounder Ben Stokes being the first.