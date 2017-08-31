Graham Withdraws as a Potential Candidate for the NDP in East St. George

The public pressure brought on by allegations of domestic abuse, has caused radio personality Colin Graham to withdraw as a potential candidate for the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) for East St. George.

A media statement issued yesterday by the NDP, outlined that the party accepted the offer by Graham to withdraw from consideration as a candidate.

It noted that the decision comes after discussions between Graham and the leader of the party Dr. Godwin Friday and other the executive members of the NDP.

The media statement further noted that, Graham whose selection has not yet been considered by the central committee for ratification, agrees that, “in light of recent public comments about matters relating to his personal life, he does not wish to hinder the activities and work of the party or to be a distraction to its agenda for change.”

The NDP’s statement outlined that since his selection, allegations of domestic violence have been made against Graham and that they have heard graham’s public statements of remorse and responsibility and his declaration and willingness to seek the necessary help personally.

The party says it would, “fully support” Graham’s wish to address his own personal challenges and called for the wider society to support and encourage Graham to succeed.

The NDP thanked Graham for his forthrightness in the matter, noting that they wish him the best in whatever rehabilitative measures that may be sought and assured their continued encouragement.