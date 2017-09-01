Ottis Gibson New South Africa Coach

Former West Indies pacer Ottis Gibson will be the new coach of South Africa.

Gibson who is currently serving as England’s bowling coach will leave his role after the conclusion of the ongoing test series against the West Indies.

He will replace Russell Domingo who decided against reapplying for the job following the end of his contract after South Africa’s tour of England.

It brings to an end a two-year association with England for Gibson, in which he has helped further the development of two of the top bowlers in world cricket in Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

Broad credited Gibson’s impact when he overtook Ian Botham as England’s second-highest test wicket-taker during the first test thrashing with West Indies at Edgbaston.

Gibson’s contract will begin in mid-September with a home series with Bangladesh his first task in charge.