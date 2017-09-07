NDP Alarmed at Recent Killing

The opposition New Democratic Party in a statement issued on Wednesday expressed alarm over the recent killing of Simonia Dasilva of Fair Hall in an incident which has raised public debate on gang violence.

Dasilva’s death brought the country’s homicide count to 24 for the year thus far.

According to the police the 23 year old sustained stab wounds about her body in the wee hours of Monday morning outside her home in Fair Hall. She was taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

In the NDP’s statement the party expressed condolences to the family and friends of Simonia noting that it is never easy to lose a loved one especially in such tragic circumstances

The NDP called on the police to investigate the matter quickly and to bring all those involved to justice, and urged anyone who has information that might assist the police in their investigation to cooperate with the investigators.

The party further called on the various organizations that serve young people to take this tragic event as a call to action to prevent other such tragedies