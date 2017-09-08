“Black Sands” Hotel Project to Commence Very Soon

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is optimistic that the “Black Sands” Hotel Project in the Peters Hope area will get on the way very soon and finished on time.

Dr. Gonsalves who was speaking on Boom Fm on Wednesday, stated the proposals for the architectural designs have already been submitted and it is about the selection process now.

According to the Prime Minister the developers have a year before they can start the project and five years in entirety to complete the hotel resort.

As it relates to the closed Buccament Bay Resort, — PM Gonsalves said that the trustees have received several proposals for development and the government has also placed a bid.