England vs West Indies: 14 Wickets Fall on Opening Day of Third Test

The first-ever September test at Lord’s between the West Indies and England hangs in the balance after the opening day of the third and deciding test produced 14 wickets.

At the close of day one due to bad lights, England were 46 for 4 off 19 overs with Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan the batsmen in on 13 runs a piece.

Jason Holder has 2 for 18 with fellow pacer Kemar Roach taking 2 for 21.

England remain 77 runs behind the West Indies after the caribbean side were bowled out for a modest 123 in 58 overs after winning the toss and batting first.

Kieran Powell and Shai Hope were the principal scorers with 39 and 29 respectively as they were the only two batsmen to surpass 20.

Ben Stokes produced career best figures of 6 for 22 to stun the regional side with James Anderson scalping 2 for 31 to remain one shy of achieving 500 career test wickets.