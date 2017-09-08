Hurricane Irma Leaves Trail of Death and Destruction Behind in A Number of Caribbean Countries

Hurricane Irma — one of the most powerful atlantic storms ever recorded — is moving its way across the Caribbean after battering the Leeward Islands, leaving at least 10 people dead and millions of dollars in damage.

As the storm moved towards St Thomas and Puerto Rico residents in the chain of islands were eyeing Hurricane Jose which has developed to category 3.

Irma, packing winds of 185 miles per hour (mph) left over 90 % of homes damaged and 60% of people are homeless in Barbuda.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has described the area as virtually “uninhabitable” and with Jose on the horizon, the leader says that they may have to evacuate Barbuda.