Men Sentenced to Six Months Behind Bars

Ulric Hanson, a 26 year old labourer of Roseau, was arrested and charged for when not at your place of abode had in his possession, one black face mask, a yellow and black pliers, a yellow and brown screwdriver and brown handle knife for use in the course of theft, at Kingstown on Monday.

Glenville Harry, 55 year labourer of Glen, was also arrested and charged for when not at your place of abode had in his possession, one black face mask, one pair of surgical gloves, an orange handle scissors and a long sleeve navy blue jersey, for use in the course of theft, at Kingstown on Monday.

Both accused men appeared at the serious offences court on Thursday.

They pleaded guilty and were sentenced to six (6) months behind bars.