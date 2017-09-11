CDC Congratulated for Successful Hosting of Vincy Mas 2017, Bar set Higher for 2018

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) worked very hard and implemented various strategies to make Vincy Mas 2017 an overall success.

Those were the sentiments expressed by Chairman of the CDC Ricardo Adams in his remarks at 2017 prize giving ceremony held last Thursday evening at the Murray Heights Hotel.

Successful participants in Mas, Pan, Calypso, Soca and the Miss SVG pageant received cash and other prizes at the event.

Adams stated that Vincy Mas 2017 has been received as a good one with many of their experiments such as “Destination Tokyo” yielding success and highlighted some of the positive aspects particularly in Calypso, Soca and Rural Carnival

Adams further stated that whilst the CDC will continue to do its part in striving for excellence and improving the Vincy Mas product, more stakeholders need to get onboard and join with the CDC in lifting the product to higher heights.

Also addressing the gathering was Minister of Tourism Sports and Culture Cecil Mckie who praised the CDC and other stakeholders for their input which he says is a contributing factor to the success of Vincy Mas 2017.

Mckie expressed elation at the success of pan and encouraged the stakeholders in the art form to do what they can to deliver more for 2018

The Culture Minister said he is also expecting the Mas Bands and Musicians to build on the success of 2017 and deliver more for 2018