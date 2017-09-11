Veron Primus Ordered to Stand Trial in Sharleen Greaves Murder Case

Veron Primus of Vermont has been ordered to stand trial for the murder of real estate agent Sharleen Greaves of Calliaqua at the next sitting of the criminal session of the high court.

The order was handed down on Friday by Chief Magistrate Rechanne Brown-Matthias at the conclusion of the of a preliminary inquiry which looked into the circumstances which resulted into the death of the real estate agent.

Primus told the court that the inquiry was unfair because there was no DNA testing of exhibits among other things.

Greaves body was discovered at her office at Arnos Vale on November 13th, 2016 with multiple stab wounds.