Britain has yet to take up Offer from St. Lucia

Britain has not taken up an offer from St. Lucia that the island is prepared to house prisoners from the hurricane battered British Virgin Islands (BVI), according to Prime Minister, Allen Chastanet.

Chastanet said they wanted to let them know that they would make facilities available, should it be needed.

The St. Lucia Prime Minister said “the prison in the BVI was badly damaged and they are making space at one of their prisons as well as making facilities available at the free zone to be able to help,” noting that there is a shortage of manpower on the british overseas territory because people are helping with essential services.

Chastanet, who is also the Chairman of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) of which the BVI is a member, said St. Lucia stands ready to assist all of its neighbours announcing that an initial sum of US$370,000 has been given to the island’s emergency management organisation which has been activated to coordinate supplies to be sent to the islands that have been affected by Irma.