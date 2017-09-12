SVG Sends Relief Supplies to St. Maarten

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has sent hurricane relief supplies to the island of St. Maarten which was battered by Hurricane Irma on September 6th.

Irma hit the French/Dutch island as a category five hurricane devastating most of the country and also causing extensive damage to the famous Princess Juliana Airport.

According to a new release from the Agency for Public Information two major supermarkets, Massy and C.K Greaves assisted the government with the supplies which include bottled water and can goods.

On Sunday, four WinAir (Windward Islands Airways International) aircrafts; a government owned airline based in St. Maarten left the Argyle International Airport with the supplies.

Chief Pilot Michael Awai said he appreciated the gesture from the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines led by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. He said the country was hit hard and appreciated any assistance given no matter how small.

Hurricane Irma passed through the northern Leeward Islands, US/British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and The Bahamas leaving more than 30 dead, thousands homeless.