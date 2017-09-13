Former Opposition Leader Advocating the need to focus on Agriculture

Former Opposition Leader, Arnhim Eustace is again advocating the need to focus on agriculture, particularly bananas.

Eustace who was speaking on Nice Radio on Monday said that the neighbouring island of St. Lucia, has already exported 20-thousand tonnes for 2017, while this country has exported little or nothing.

The opposition MP is of the view that bananas can make a significant difference in the country’s economy by providing employment for persons.

Expressing his concern with the number of persons on “poor relief” or who are receiving government financial assistance, — Eustace said that the small number of bananas being exported to Trinidad is unstable, since Suriname may soon again be exporting bananas to that country.