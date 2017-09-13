SVG Holds Stakeholders Meeting to Sensitize Youth about Adolescent Action Plan

A national stakeholders meeting was held here recently in order to sensitize the youth on issues surrounding the adolescent action plan for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The consultation was hosted by the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment in collaboration with the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO)

Speaking on the topic was Dr. Sheila Campbell Forrester who praised the government for its initiative and highlighted areas which are necessary for the plan’s success.

Dr. Forrester added that in general the participation of the youth has been good with various segments having a good understanding on the issue at hand.

Family and Community Coordinator at PAHO Darleen Omeir-Taylor stated that it is the hope that the results of the consultation will lead to the signing of a memorandum of understanding as well as the rolling out of various programs as further assist the youth in their development