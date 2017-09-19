RSVG Police Force Investigating Argyle Accident

The RSVG Police Force is investigating an accident which took place on Sunday night on the Argyle public road.

According to the police motor vehicle P1277 driven by Allen Alexander collided with omnibus HN754 driven by Wendell Tony of Colonarie.

Reports indicate that Tony, suffered serious injuries resulting in the loss of his left leg and other injuries about his body.

He is currently a patient at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in the intensive care unit.

Alexander also suffered injuries and was treated and discharged.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.