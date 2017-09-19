Spectators Injured During West Indies V England T20 Match

Three spectators were injured when a section of the stand at emirates riverside collapsed during the West Indies and England T20 International match on Saturday.

The West Indies won the rain-soaked encounter by 21-runs but the spectators had bigger issues as reports indicate that a section of the north-east terrace collapsed during the match.

One woman was confirmed to have a broken leg after being taken from the ground to the hospital by ambulance. Fans were subsequently removed from the section by stewards and relocated to other parts of the ground to watch the remainder of the game.

The stand is a permanent fixture at the venue and had passed inspections in the week prior to the match,” a statement from the club following the game read.