SVG National Male Volleyball Team to take part NORCECA Volleyball Cup

The SVG National Male Volleyball Team will take part in the upcoming North Central America and Caribbean (NORCECA) Volleyball Confederation Continental Cup.

The tournament will be staged in Colorado Springs, USA from Sunday 24th September to 2nd October 2017.

The national team departed these shores for Barbados on Tuesday 19th September to contest in warm up matches to step up their preparation for the upcoming championship.

They recently won the 2nd round World Championship qualifier held in St. Lucia to gain a spot in Colorado; as one of the two teams representing the Eastern Caribbean Volleyball Association (ECVA), the other being St. Lucia.

The continental cup will host other teams from the USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Guatemala and Martinique.

Meantime SVG’s Nikita Campbell left the state last Friday to pursue a scholarship in a High Level Coaching Program in Delaware, USA.

Campbell would be focusing on the beach volleyball course and upon her successful return, she will hold the post as the lone certified beach volleyball coach in SVG.