Vincentians Have Much to be Proud of

by · September 25, 2017

As this country gets ready to celebrate 38  years of Independence on October 27th, Chief Cultural Officer Anthony Theobalds, is of the view that vincentians have much to be proud of.

In an interview with SVG-TV News, Theobalds outlined a number of activities which would commence with a day of prayer on October 2nd. He also highlighted an event to be put on by the “public sector reform unit” on October 20th.

The Chief Cultural Officer said Vincentians have so much to be proud of, particularly with the products generated.

This year’s independence activities will be held under the theme “working together to enhance national pride.”

