RSVG Police Investigating Two Killings on Monday Night

The RSVG Police Force is investigating the death of Irone Bascombe, who succumbed to gunshot wounds.

According to a police report Bascombe was in the company of Jason Stephens, on Monday night, when they were attacked whilst walking on the public road in Vermont, Stephens received 2 gunshot wounds to the back, while Bascombe received a gunshot wound to the head and died on the spot.

The police are also investigating the death of Roland Cunningham of Fairbain Pasture, A 56 year old security guard who reportedly received a chop wound to the neck.

The recent homicides brings the total to 30