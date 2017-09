The homicide count for St. Vincent and the Grenadines is now at 31.

The latest homicide victim is Wendell “Grindy” O’Neil of Vermont who was gunned down in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon in the area of the Leeward Bus Terminal in capital city Kingstown.

Two other persons received gunshot injuries in the incident and have been hospitalised. On Monday night a security officer was also found dead with chop wounds to his neck at his home in Fairbain Pasture.