Head of CID Issues Warning to Criminals

Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Ruth Jacobs, said that the Royal St. Vincent & the Grenadines Police Force is taking a proactive approach in dealing with the crime situation in the country.

In an interview with SVG-TV News, Superintendent Jacobs assures the public that the police are intensifying their efforts and that criminals will pay for their misdeeds.

Superintendent Jacobs admitted that this country has a problem like many other Caribbean countries, where the borders have become a point of entry for illegal firearms.