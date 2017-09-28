Persons in Abusive Situations Urged to Seek Help

Persons here living in abusive situations told they must not be afraid to seek help.

The advice came from the President of the SVG Human Rights Association Samantha Robertson as she delivered remarks last Saturday at the 1st in a series of panel discussions aimed at addressing the issue of Domestic Violence here in SVG.

Expressing her disgust at the recent death of two women as a result of domestic violence, Robertson told the gathering that one should not tolerate any instances of domestic violence.

Stressing the need for persons to value themselves, the Human Rights President further added that persons who are victims of domestic violence should foster proper support systems.

Featured speaker at the event Psychologist Dr. Jozelle Miller echoed the call for persons to value themselves, noting that this must be taught from a young age.