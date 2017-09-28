Vincentians Encouraged to Seek Healthier Lifestyles

Vincentians are being encouraged to seek a healthier lifestyle in order to avoid serious medical conditions such as Kidney Disease.

This advice comes from Managing Director of Health Solutions, Pauline Defreitas in an interview with SVG-TV News.

Defreitas said communicable diseases such as Diabetes and Hypertension, no longer exclusively affect the elderly and appeal to persons to pay attention to their bodies.

Defreitas added that the consumption of alcohol also places persons at risk not only for liver disease but also the kidney.

Whilst highlighting the specialized diet a person with kidney disease must adhere to Defreitas stressed the need for moderation even in cases where persons eat health foods.