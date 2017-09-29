Opposition Leader Urges ULP to Demit Office

With 31 homicides for the year thus far, the leadership of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) on Thursday, called on the ruling Unity Labour Party (ULP), to demit office over what the party leaders has defined as, “Governmental Incompetence” to tackle crime in the country.

At a media conference at their headquarters, Dr. Godwin Friday says Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves in particular, must take responsibility, not only for the good but also the negative occurrences in the country.

Dr. Friday says the ULP administration since 1998 had swore that they would make the country “ungovernable” and now their words has seemingly come to fruition.

He also calls on the government to realize and acknowledge the severity of the crime situation which he says need to be address now.

The Opposition Leader says he is also concerned that members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force are not properly equipped to carry out their duties and are being stifled from operating professionally because of political interference.