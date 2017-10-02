Police Investigating Accident and Shooting in Belmont Area

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of 42-year old Calvert Pierre of Kelborney.

Reports are that on Sunday October 1st 2017, around 8:15pm, Pierre was shot in Belmont near the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

This bring to 32, the number of murders for the year thus far.

Police are also investigating the fatal accident of 23-year old Alieke Gibson who fell off a moving truck on Sunday 1st October in the Belmont area.

The transport T8920, which is owned by Leslyn Davis and at the time was driven by Dwight Davis, both residents of Belmont.

Gibson is the third road fatality for the year.