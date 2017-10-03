PM Gonsalves Refutes Claims Government Nonchalant About Recent Spate of Crime

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has refuted claims by some that his government is taking nonchalant attitude with the recent spate of crime in the country.

PM Gonsalves who is responsible for national security matters, said it is important that the police intelligence be given the space to do their work, and that it is unproductive for him to comment on every incident of crime in the country.

Dr. Gonsalves said that about 2 years ago, there was an upsurge in violent crime in the country allegedly associated with a drug deal and he had appealed then, as he makes another appeal now, for the violence to cease.

The leader of this nation said he agrees with head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Superintendent Ruth Jacobs, that there are no gangs in the country, only what he termed as “Associational Groupings.”