Camillo Says All Hands Needed to Address Climate Change Issue

Minister of Economic Planning and Sustainable Development Camillo Gonsalves said the support of the opposition is welcomed as part of efforts to fight climate change and its implications

Speaking in parliament on the government’s approach in tackling climate change in relation to adaptation of its effects Minister Gonsalves said his government has recognized climate change as a serious issue and continues to implement policies to address it.

Minister Gonsalves however accuse the opposition of continually opposing efforts geared at addressing such an important environmental matter.

Minister Gonsalves said all hands are needed on board to address the pressing issue of climate change and encouraged the opposition to join the government in this endeavor.