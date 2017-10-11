Relationship Between SVG and Taiwan Continues to be Strengthened

The relationship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China on Taiwan, continues to be strengthened.

At the 106th National Taiwan Day celebrations on Tuesday Evening at the Methodist Church Hall, both current and former leaders put on an outward show of camaraderie that solidifies the bond.

Former Prime Minister Sir James Mitchell believes nations and political administrations must look at what he termed as “bankable assurances” when forming diplomatic ties.

Sir James who was invited to speak at the 106th Anniversary of Taiwan Day on Tuesday evening, pointed out that as a youngster, he travelled throughout Europe and witnessed the different political regimes and how they can hinder prosperity or conjure poverty.

He said that while he could not speak on behalf of the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) which he founded, and which has now switched allegiance to the One China Policy from his assessment of Taiwan, they have shown their generosity to SVG in concrete ways.