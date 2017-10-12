SVG Medical Association is Inviting the Public to their Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Cap City Walk & Rally

In keeping with the global initiative of raising public awareness about breast cancer, the SVG Medical Association is inviting the general public to join them in the traditional Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Cap City Walk & Rally to take place this Friday October 13, 2017, beginning at Heritage Square at 3:30pm.

The CW Prescod Primary School Drum Corp is expected to accompany the walk and performances at the rally include appearances by popular local artistes: – Bomani, Rodney Small, Jomo Francis, Danny Lee Francis, and Katherine Bacchus, as well as the La Gracia Dancers.

Each year the organization brings the issues of breast cancer and highlights the measures which women can take to recognize and manage the problems related to breast cancer.

This year as well, the SVG Medical Association will also stage the 5k pink run on Sunday October 15th from Arnos Vale – just outside the Arnos Vale playing field pavilions, and end at the Lotto Tennis Court at Richmond hill.