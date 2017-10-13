Junior Jarvis Committed to Stand Trial

Former journalist and media consultant Junior Jarvis has been committed to stand trial in the high court for murder along with 5 additional charges.

Today at the serious offences court the preliminary inquiry into the shooting death of former banker Randy Lawrence wrapped up in which Jarvis is the prime accused.

The five additional charges Jarvis is facing area attempted murder, abduction, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated burglary and using a firearm to aid in the commission of an offence.

The offences were committed on February 14th 2017.

Lawyer for the accused Israel Bruce made a “no case submission” but prosecutor Adolphus Delpleche disagreed with it and magistrate Rachanne Browne agreed with prosecutor Delpleche.

A total of 38 witnesses took the stand during the preliminary hearing.