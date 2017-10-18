Opposition Leader of the View Crime Fighting is not all about having Stronger Penalties

Crime fighting is not all about simply having stronger penalties and a larger police force.

That’s the view expressed by Opposition Leader Dr. Godwin Friday while speaking on Boom FM on Monday morning.

Speaking on the escalation of criminal activities in the country, Dr. Friday outlined that everyone has to come together as a nation, to try and rescue SVG from criminal minds as well as the bad policies that are leading the nation down a wrong path.

The Opposition Leader said his New Democratic Party (NDP) offered to come together with the government and other relevant agencies to have a joint approach in tackling crime.

Pointing out that he is pleased with the efforts of social organizations and activists to bring the issue to the forefront,

Dr. Friday reiterated his position that a change in government will help turn things around.