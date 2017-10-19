Vincentians Urged Not to Forget the People of Cuba affected by Hurricane Irma

Vincentians are urged to show solidarity to the government and people of the Republic of Cuba.

Making the appeal is the St. Vincent and the Grenadines/Cuba Friendship Society. The society notes that Cuba suffered tremendous damage from the passing of Hurricane Irma, but damage to other eastern caribbean islands by both Irma and Hurricane Maria, as well as the traditional bias of the international media towards Cuba, has overshadowed Cuba’s own devastation.

In the media statement, the Society’s President Renwrick Rose said in spite of its own damages, Cuba has been in the forefront of rendering assistance to hurricane- hit islands including SVG and that now is the time for vincentians to extend the same solidarity to the people of Cuba as they try to recover from their disaster.

Rose said the SVG/Cuba friendship society has set up a Cuba Hurricane Relief Fund at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Account # 130016.

The Society appeals to Vincentians, particularly graduates of Cuban universities, parents and relatives of Vincentians studying there, beneficiaries of Cuban assistance in the health field, and the general public who have benefitted directly or indirectly, to contribute to this fund and so demonstrate solidarity, generosity and gratitude to the government and people of cuba.