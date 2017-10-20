Calypsonians tackling Climate Change

Nine Junior Calypsonians from six schools will be taking part in a Calypso Competition next Wednesday at the Victoria Park.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday President of the SVG Calypsonians Association Earl “Cabba” Bennett said the competition seeks to bring awareness to the issue of climate change and its impact on the environment.

Bennett praised the young calypsonians and the participating schools.

Representatives of the local Red Cross Association Julia Simmons who as well as the coordinator of the climate change project, says she is pleased to partner with the calypso association to aid in sensitizing the public on this issue of national importance